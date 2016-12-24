Man found on Muriwai beach identified – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Man found on Muriwai beach identified
New Zealand Police
Man found on Muriwai beach identified
Saturday, 24 December 2016 – 5:27pm
Police have identified the man whose body was found on Muriwai Beach this morning.
The man was 66 years old.
Police are working to locate and notify the man’s next of kin.
No further information will be available until those notifications have taken place.
