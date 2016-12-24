Man found on Muriwai beach identified – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Man found on Muriwai beach identified

Police have identified the man whose body was found on Muriwai Beach this morning.

The man was 66 years old.

Police are working to locate and notify the man’s next of kin.

No further information will be available until those notifications have taken place.

