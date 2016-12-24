MIL OSI –

Source: Department of Conservation – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: DOC suspends use of Robinson helicopters



Date: 02 November 2016

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has suspended the use of all Robinson helicopters to transport DOC staff, volunteers and contractors.

DOC’s decision follows the recent fatal Robinson R44 crash in Northland involving two forestry workers and the placing of Robinson helicopters on a Transport Accident Investigation Commission ‘watchlist’.

DOC’s Director Health and Safety, Harry Maher, says the decision has been made to protect DOC staff including volunteers and contractors working directly for DOC.

“The safety of our people is paramount so in light of the recent accident we are suspending the use of these helicopters for operations where DOC staff, volunteers and contractors are passengers.”

Mr Maher says DOC will liaise with the Civil Aviation Authority during their investigation of this latest accident and review its position as further information from the Civil Aviation Authority comes to hand.