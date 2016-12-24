Body recovered from Wainui River, Whakamarama – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Body recovered from Wainui River, Whakamarama

A person has died after getting into trouble earlier this afternoon in the Wainui River, Whakamarama.



Emergency services were notified at 1.35pm that a person had slipped into a water hole while walking down to the river with two friends.



An intensive search effort has been under way this afternoon but unfortunately the person was found deceased in the water at 4pm.



No further information will be available regarding the victim until the appropriate next of kin notifications have taken place.



