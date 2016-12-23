MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement
Headline: WTO decision important for NZ beef and horticulture into Indonesia
Todd McClay | Trade
Trade Minister Todd McClay today welcomed the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) decision upholding New Zealand’s challenge to 18 agricultural non-tariff barriers imposed by Indonesia.
New Zealand and the United States jointly brought the case against Indonesia in 2013 over a range of barriers imposed on agricultural imports since 2011. These included import prohibitions, use and sale restrictions, restrictive licence terms and a domestic purchase requirement.
