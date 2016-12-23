Loading…
You are here:  Home  >  24/7  >  Current Article

Woman in critical condition after being struck by car – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Published By   /   December 23, 2016  /   Comments Off on Woman in critical condition after being struck by car – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Woman in critical condition after being struck by car – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Woman in critical condition after being struck by car

Friday, 23 December 2016 – 8:24pm

An elderly woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Taharoto Road, Takapuna shortly before 7pm this evening.

The woman has been transported by ambulance to Auckland Hospital.

Serious Crash Unit is investigating and diversions are currently in place.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email