Woman in critical condition after being struck by car – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Woman in critical condition after being struck by car
Friday, 23 December 2016 – 8:24pm
An elderly woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Taharoto Road, Takapuna shortly before 7pm this evening.
The woman has been transported by ambulance to Auckland Hospital.
Serious Crash Unit is investigating and diversions are currently in place.
