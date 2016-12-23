MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Taharoto Road crash – update – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Taharoto Road crash – update

The elderly woman injured earlier this evening after being struck by a car in Taharoto Road, Takapuna has sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Police extend their sympathies to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and no further information is available at this stage.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.