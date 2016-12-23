MIL OSI –
Headline: Search under way for man overboard
Friday, 23 December 2016 – 7:08pm
Police are responding to reports of a man overboard in Tasman Bay, near Rabbit Island.
Police were notified at 5.45pm that a 46-year-old man had fallen from a small boat, described as being 14-16 feet.
A water and land search for the man is currently under way.
Five boats are involved in the search, along with a helicopter. Teams are also conducting a land search of Rabbit Island.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
