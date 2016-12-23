MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police seek sightings of missing Christchurch man

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of missing man Nicholas Alan Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins is 31 years old, 182cm tall and has a thin build.

He was last seen by his flatmates on 19 December.

If you have seen Mr Hopkins or know his whereabouts, please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.