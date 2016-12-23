Police in attendance at a vehicle crash in the Terrace Tunnel – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Police in attendance at a vehicle crash in the Terrace Tunnel
Friday, 23 December 2016 – 11:28am
Police and other emergency services are on the scene at a single vehicle crash in the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington CBD.
Both lanes are blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area while the tunnel is cleared.
