Police in attendance at a vehicle crash in the Terrace Tunnel – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Police and other emergency services are on the scene at a single vehicle crash in the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington CBD.

Both lanes are blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area while the tunnel is cleared.

