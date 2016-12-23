Pedestrian vs car in Chartwell, Hamilton – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Pedestrian vs car in Chartwell, Hamilton
Friday, 23 December 2016 – 10:20pm
A woman has been transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car on Hukanui Road, Hamilton around 9:30pm tonight.
Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the incident.
No further information is available at this stage.
