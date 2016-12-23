MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: More NZ support for Syria relief efforts

Foreign Minister Murray McCully today announced that New Zealand will provide an additional $1 million to help Syrian people affected by the civil war, including those in Aleppo.

The money will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has been helping evacuate civilians from Aleppo.

“New Zealanders are appalled at the ongoing death and destruction in Syria and the conditions on the ground in besieged areas such as east Aleppo,” Mr McCully says.

“During our time on the United Nations Security Council, New Zealand has actively pushed for greater humanitarian access and a political resolution to the Syrian crisis, and it was a key focus of our presidency of the Council in September.

“New Zealand has also steadily increased direct support for people forced from their homes by the conflicts in Syria and Iraq. This latest assistance brings New Zealand’s total assistance to over $26 million since 2012,” Mr McCully says.

