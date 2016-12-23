Marlborough Police concerned for missing boy – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Marlborough Police concerned for missing boy

Blenheim Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, as they hold fears for his safety.

Alex Peterson is described as being of thin build, blonde hair with a shaved head and approximately 165cm tall. It’s unknown what clothing he is currently wearing.

He was reported missing from a Blenheim address and has not been seen since December 19.

Anyone who knows where he is or sees him is asked to contact their local Police station and quote file number 161220/3464.

