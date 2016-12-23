MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Man overboard in Nelson safe and well

The man who went missing overboard in Tasman Bay, Nelson this evening has been located safe and well.

He swam to shore at Tahunanui Beach and walked home from there. He is now with his family.

Police want to thank the Coastguard and Search and Rescue volunteers for their assistance in the search.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre