Man overboard in Nelson safe and well

Published By   /   December 23, 2016  /   Comments Off on Man overboard in Nelson safe and well

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Friday, 23 December 2016 – 7:47pm

The man who went missing overboard in Tasman Bay, Nelson this evening has been located safe and well.

He swam to shore at Tahunanui Beach and walked home from there. He is now with his family.

Police want to thank the Coastguard and Search and Rescue volunteers for their assistance in the search.

Issued by Police Media Centre

