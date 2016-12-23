Man overboard in Nelson safe and well – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Man overboard in Nelson safe and well
Friday, 23 December 2016 – 7:47pm
The man who went missing overboard in Tasman Bay, Nelson this evening has been located safe and well.
He swam to shore at Tahunanui Beach and walked home from there. He is now with his family.
Police want to thank the Coastguard and Search and Rescue volunteers for their assistance in the search.
