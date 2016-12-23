Invercargill Police seek Blair Taylor – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Invercargill Police seek Blair Taylor

Invercargill Police are seeking Blair Taylor, 44, who has a warrant to arrest.

Taylor is 174cm tall and is described as having a medium build. He has short black hair.

Taylor should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately.

Anyone who knows Taylor’s whereabouts, or has information which may help Police locate him, is asked to call Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

