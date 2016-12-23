Innovation in health research > ARPHS

MIL OSI – Source: Auckland Regional Public Health Service – Release/Statement

ARPHS staff have made a solid contribution to public health research during the last year.

“Our research enables health professionals around the country to benefit from a better understanding of prevention, causes, diagnosis and treatment of public health issues that affect the community,” says ARPHS General Practitioner, Dr Gary Reynolds.

Research from the team covers a diverse range of topics, click on the links below to read an article:

Neonatal invasive pneumococcal disease: New Zealand experience in the era of pneumococcal vaccination

Sexual Transmission of Zika Virus and Persistence in Semen, New Zealand, 2016

Mass Shock-dosing of Cooling Towers in Response to A Legionella pneumophila Outbreak: Did it work?

Analysis of the Auckland 2014 measles outbreak indicates that adolescents and young adults could benefit from catch-up vaccination

NB: The following article is not the final version:

Low uptake of maternal vaccination in notified pertussis cases aged less than 20 weeks



