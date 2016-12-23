MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Contract awarded for replacement of Whirokino Trestle and Manawatu River Bridge

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has welcomed the NZ Transport Agency’s announcement that it has awarded the contract for the replacement of the Whirokino Trestle and Manawatu River Bridge to Fletcher Construction.

The project is a key component of the Government’s $212 million Accelerated Regional Roading Package, aimed at speeding up the delivery of transport projects considered important to regions.

The estimated $70 million project replaces both structures, which are reaching the end of their lives and were built to outdated standards. Construction will begin in 2017.

“This is a long awaited project for the Horowhenua and Wellington regions and I’m sure these communities will be pleased to see construction on these important structures start next year.

“The new bridges will result in more reliable, safer and efficient travel through Horowhenua and the lower North Island, and will continue to support economic development in the region.

“The project also means more jobs with this project expected to create up to 50 jobs in the region alone,” Mr Bridges says.

More information on the project is available at: http://nzta.govt.nz/projects/whirokino-trestle-and-manawatu-river-bridge/

