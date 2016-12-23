Closing in on 2017 – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Ngā mihi and Seasons Greetings! As 2016 draws to a close, we can look back on another busy and successful year for New Zealand Police. All of our staff can be very proud of what we have achieved for our communities.

Among the highlights was the conclusion of several high-profile investigations and operations, including many targeting organised crime and the drugs trade.

In August, we set ourselves the challenging target of attending all dwelling burglaries, and it’s great to see that the latest data shows we’re already getting to around 95 per cent. This is solely down to the hard work of staff on the ground.

We launched an innovative “Do you care enough to be a cop” recruitment campaign, set up some ground-breaking police-led initiatives to reduce family harm and began rolling out the Police High Performance Framework. This will be a real game-changer for all our staff.

And of course, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of women in policing. As well as being an important milestone for our country, this was a great opportunity to showcase the awesome work our female staff do, and to promote policing as an exciting and rewarding career choice.

There have also been a huge number of examples of all our staff getting out and about in their communities and going the extra mile to help people in need. Some of these have been well-publicised but many more have occurred behind the scenes. These are great examples of our staff engaging with the public and living our values, not just at Christmas but every day of the year.

I know all our people will have their own personal highlights to reflect on as we look forward to a new year of opportunities, challenges and achievement.

Although the year is almost over, a busy period lies ahead for our staff as huge numbers of Kiwis head off to enjoy the summer break. While you’re on the road, at the beach, in the bush or taking advantage of the huge range of activities our country has to offer, our job is to keep you safe. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff who are working through the holidays for their effort and commitment.

There are also steps you can take to keep yourselves and your families safe over the summer. If you’re heading away, please look after yourselves and others on the roads.

Our website also has heaps of useful advice, including how to keep yourselves, your loved ones and your property safe. We also have some Christmas messages on our national Police Facebook page.

Until 2017, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

