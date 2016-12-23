MIL OSI –

Headline: Appeal for information – Waverley house fire

Police have serious concerns for the occupant of the Waverley home which was destroyed by a fire on 19th December 2016.

An examination of bone fragments found at the Okahutiria Road address has been carried out and it has been confirmed the bones belong to an animal.

Police have still had no success in locating 67-year-old Kerry Riley, the occupant of the dwelling, and are extremely worried about his safety.

“Kerry, please make contact with Police right away so we can ensure you are safe.

“We also wish to speak to anyone who has had contact with Kerry following November 28th 2016 when it is believed he was last seen.

“If anyone has information on Mr Riley’s whereabouts or information which may help in our investigation please contact Whanganui Police immediately on 06 349 0600.

“Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The scene examination is now complete and Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

