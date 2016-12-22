MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Western Bay of Plenty Police offer safety advice on the roads this summer – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Western Bay of Plenty Police offer safety advice on the roads this summer

With Western Bay of Plenty’s population expected to grow over the Christmas and New Year period, Police are urging drivers to be mindful of other road users.

“This is a really high risk time on our roads, with traffic volumes around Mount Maunganui and our coastal areas increasing significantly,” says Senior Sergeant Ian Campion, Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Team Coordinator. “Drivers are often pushed for time, stressed and rushing around with other things on their mind in addition to being tired.”

Fatigue and distractions are also factors at this time of year and can lead to mistakes on the roads, so Police ask motorists to adjust their driving to account for this.

“If motorists take simple steps such as watching following distances, delaying travel if they’re tired, or perhaps choosing a time to travel when it’s less busy and congested, that’s going to go a long way to helping you reach your destination safely,” says Mr Campion.

“Making sure to ‘buckle up buttercup’ and putting away your phone so it won’t distract you are other things that can help make all of us safer on the roads.”

In Western Bay of Plenty 19 people have died on our roads this year. This is the worst result since 2003 and no one wants to see it increase further.

“Many families will be dealing with the grief of losing a loved one on our roads this Christmas, we’ve all seen the media reports of recent road deaths. We don’t want to have to break this news to anyone else that their loved ones aren’t coming home.”

“Everyone makes mistakes. We all have the tendency to think it won’t happen to us but what people need to realise is that it can happen to anyone, regardless of how many years you have been driving or what vehicle you are driving.”

Police will maintain a highly visible presence on the roads over summer and will be using a range of tactics. This includes focusing on those who choose to drive above the speed limit, those not buckled up, and those driving while impaired.

Like previous summers, speed cameras are positioned in high risk crash areas and are set to enforce a reduced speed threshold of 4km/h from 1 December through until 31 January 2017.

“While we will be out there working hard alongside our road safety partners to keep people safe this summer, we need the public to do their bit as we can’t be in the vehicle with them. It comes down to making good decisions, like choosing to drive to the speed limit and the conditions, ensuring everyone is buckled up and not driving while impaired,” says Mr Campion.

We ask drivers to please:

• Check your speed.

• Reduce your speed in adverse conditions.

• Allow enough time for your journey and don’t rush.

• Make sure you and everyone in your car wears a seatbelt or has the appropriate restraint.

• Above all, drive considerately and with patience – the way we drive affects others.

“We here at Western Bay of Plenty Police want everyone to have a safe holiday season. Please stay focused on the road, every time you’re driving,”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

