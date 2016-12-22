UPDATE on fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: UPDATE on fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum:

Police have begun a scene examination at an address in Flat Bush where a fatal fire occurred overnight.

Three people died at the scene, while three others remain in Middlemore Hospital, one in a critical condition.

We are still treating the fire as unexplained however we hope to be in a better position to update media later this afternoon.

Fire Service is assisting us with our investigation.

