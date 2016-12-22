MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: UPDATE on fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: UPDATE on fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland
Thursday, 22 December 2016 – 10:00am
Please attribute to Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum:
Police have begun a scene examination at an address in Flat Bush where a fatal fire occurred overnight.
Three people died at the scene, while three others remain in Middlemore Hospital, one in a critical condition.
We are still treating the fire as unexplained however we hope to be in a better position to update media later this afternoon.
Fire Service is assisting us with our investigation.
ENDS
Shelley Nahr/NZ Police
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.