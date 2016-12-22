UPDATE 2 on fatal house fire in Flat Bush, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: UPDATE 2 on fatal house fire in Flat Bush, Auckland

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum:

Police are continuing a scene examination of an address in Flat Bush, Auckland following a fatal house fire overnight.

Police do not believe the fire was suspicious however the cause is still unknown. Fire Service will be investigating the cause of the blaze and we will assist them as required.

Two woman, aged 66 and 39 and a five-year-old boy died in the fire.

Police will investigate the deaths before we refer the file to the coroner.

An 11-year-old girl and 69-year-old man remain in Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition, while a 47-year-old man is still in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum says this is an absolutely devastating time for this family and we are wrapping as much support around them as we possibly can.

Police will not be making any further comment with regards to this investigation however we will release the names of the deceased once next-of-kin have been advised.

