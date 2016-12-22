MIL OSI –

Twin Coast Cycle Trail ready for summer

Far North cyclists can peddle from one coast to the other this summer with the Twin Coast Cycle Trail Pou Herenga Tai now all but complete.

The 84km trail mostly follows disused rail corridors and runs from the Hokianga Harbour on the west coast to Opua on the east.

The project has taken six years and is now complete barring two short temporary detours – one on Ngapipito Road between Moerewa and Kaikohe and another on Horeke Road. The detours require cyclists to ride on the road for about 500m before re-joining the formed trail.

The famous Long Bridge spanning Kawakawa River at Taumarere has also been opened for the holiday period, but will close again from 8 February 2017 to allow contractors to complete strengthening work. This is to allow trains to again use the bridge and contractors say there is no danger to cyclists using it.

Jacqui Robson General Manager – Infrastructure and Asset Management says there was a real push to get the trail completed in time for the holiday period.



“Communities and individuals the length of the trail have invested a lot of energy into this project and numerous new business ventures are eager to cater for visiting cyclists. I’m confident this trail will quickly become a key attraction for tourists and locals alike.”

She said an official opening ceremony for the Twin Coast Cycle Trail Pou Herenga Tai is planned for early February. It will likely to be held at the Hokianga Harbour end of the trail.

Construction of the trail was divided into four stages. The first to be completed follows a 14km rail corridor between Kaikohe and Okaihau and includes a rail tunnel. The trail then continues a further 34km east from Kaikohe to Kawakawa, taking in Otiria and Moerewa. The final 11km stretch east goes from Kawakawa to the coast at Opua. These sections are all grade 1-2, meaning they are suitable for all riding abilities, including beginners and families.

The 25km stretch west from Okaihau and ending at Mangungu Mission is the most demanding. This is a Grade 3 trail and follows the Utakura River to Horeke with a 1200m section of boardwalk through mangroves on the edge of the harbour.

