MIL OSI – Source: Ministry of Transport – Release/Statement

Headline: Third Road User Charges evaluation report available

At the time when the Road User Charges Act 2012 came into force, Cabinet agreed that the changes to the RUC system be evaluated in three cycles. The first evaluation was completed in December 2013 and the second evaluation in February 2015.

Allen and Clarke has now completed the third and final evaluation. As the final cycle of evaluation, the project took a summative approach, aiming to make definitive judgments on the success (or otherwise) of the new RUC system.

You can read the third evaluation report here.

