MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Tasman Police encourage community effort this school holiday – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Tasman Police encourage community effort this school holiday

As the school holidays get underway, Tasman Police want to ensure every child and their parents has a safe and enjoyable break.

Nelson Police Youth Aid Constable Harriet Murray says it’s at this time of year she sees an increasing number of young people coming to Police’s attention.

“As a community, we need to be working together to ensure the safety of all our young people and it can be trickier while school is out.

“Cell phones and social media are used to keep in touch with friends but they also give a false sense of security.

“A text every couple of days is not sufficient reassurance to parents and it’s justifiable to call Police if your child or teenager isn’t coming home or answering your calls.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to dig deeper if they suspect they’re not getting the full story.

“We know that some teenagers are experts at badgering parents into agreeing to things they don’t feel 100 percent comfortable with,” says Murray.

“But it remains parents’ responsibility to double check where their children are, who they are with and what they are getting up to.”

Constable Murray encourages parents to exchange phone numbers with the parents of their child’s friends.

“Get to know other parents and whenever there are plans for overnight stays, confirm the plans with each other,” she says.

“Nelson Police have dealt with many situations where a child or teenager is reported missing only for it to later be discovered that they have been spending days or even weeks moving from one friend’s address to another without being questioned by adults at the very homes they are staying at.

“You should know where your children are at night and if you don’t know where they are, you must make some effort to locate them.

“Often, young people picked up by Police late at night are affected in some way by alcohol or other substances and it’s an offence for young people under 18 to possess or drink alcohol in public.

“Check in with the parents of your child’s friends but if you have concerns, contact Police. If your child is reluctant for you to talk to the friend’s parents, that can be a warning sign.

“Sharing information is empowering for parents and it is one of the most effective ways to keep young people safe.”

Parents or guardians seeking help or support are encouraged to contact Police on 03 546 3840. Concerns may also be directed to CYFS or Whakatū Marae.

Further information on keeping you and your children safe this holiday may be found here: http://www.police.govt.nz/advice/personal-community/keeping-safe

Advice on ensuring safe behaviour online may be found at Netsafe.org.nz

ENDS

Police Media Centre

Media advisory: Please direct all media queries and interview requests to josie.cochrane@police.govt.nz