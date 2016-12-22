MIL OSI –

Headline: SWANNDRI TO HIT THE CATWALK FOR ID FASHION WEEK 2017

iD RAILWAY SHOW LINE UP ANNOUNCED

Iconic Kiwi brand Swanndri will join New Zealand high fashion labels Carlson, NOM*d, Company of Strangers and Hailwood in a fresh new line-up for next year’s iD Dunedin Fashion Week to be held from March 18-26, 2016.

Heading into its 18th year, iD’s much-anticipated catwalk shows held at Dunedin’s historic Railway Station on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25, will feature many designers new to iD, alongside the city’s iconic labels NOM*d, Carlson, Mild-Red, Company of Strangers, Dada Collection and Charmaine Reveley.

Under the direction of designer Quentin Hart – who joined Swanndri in 2015 following a diverse career in men’s fashion, including working at Tom Ford – the label traditionally more at home in back country Kiwi farms than the runway, will hit the iD catwalk for the first time with a new-look range for winter.

Hailwood returns to iD with the support of the event’s newest partner, bee venom based skincare range beeyu, with a stunning collection of demi couture evening wear.

Maaike – from Otago Polytechnic graduate and former iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalist Abby van Schreven and Emilie Pullar – and Lela Jacobs will also both show full collections.

Other designers new to next year’s popular Railway Show include Lapin, a range of luxury rabbit fur coats made by local designer Jane Avery, Ovna Ovnich, Motel Bible, Amy Dunn, and a collaborative collection from new label, Florence, and accessories range Yumei.

Upcycled clothing label Melanie Child, Kingston-based designer Jane Sutherland and New Lands, from Queenstown based Natalie Newlands, are also back to the Railway for iD 2017.

A selection from seven local post-graduates from the new Post Graduate programme in fashion at the Otago Polytechnic School of Design and the winners from the 2017 iD International Emerging Designer Awards will also show alongside an international and Kiwi guest designer yet to be revealed.

This year’s show selector, Auckland stylist Sarah Stuart, was impressed by the quality of applicants and those chosen will create a dynamic and inspiring show.

“From dark moody layering to feminine florals and colour, what I love about this show is its absolute variety. Audiences will get to enjoy the most incredible night of fashion that takes you from cutting edge emerging design to highly commercial pieces that you can go and buy instore the next day. And all set in a truly unique location.”

Tickets are now on sale through Ticket Master for next year’s Railway shows and the 13th annual iD International Emerging Designer Awards, to be held at the Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday March 23, and organisers are urging show goers to secure their tickets before they sell out.

iD Committee Chair Cherry Lucas says national and international guest announcements will be coming next month and promise to build on the success seen with previous guests including L.A. Frock Stars vintage fashion curator Doris Raymond, Paris-based Australian designer Martin Grant, UK celebrity milliner Stephen Jones, Zandra Rhodes, Akira Isogawa, and this year’s UK-based Kiwi designer Emilia Wickstead.

iD Dunedin Fashion Week is supported by the Dunedin City Council.

