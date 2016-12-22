MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement

Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival

Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch.

The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action and animation to tell a magical story of a young kitten desperate to become a witch’s familiar.

Hundreds of short film fans voted in cinemas or online during the festival this year. Kitten Witch was widely praised by audience members for its unique characters, distinctly Kiwi take on an archetypal story and its quirky humour.

Cunningham is a senior lecturer at Auckland’s Media Design School where a class of his animation students worked on the film as part of their practical studies.

This is the second year in a row the People’s Choice Award was won by Cunningham and Hilbert. In 2015 they took out the award with their animated comedy Accidents, Blunders and Calamities. Both films had their world premiere at Show Me Shorts.

Kitten Witch narrowly beat our Lightbox Best Film winner Spring Jam with only a few votes separating them. Parisian comedy Zero M2 was the most highly voted international film.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete our survey and vote for your favourite film!

[embedded content]

Kitten Witch – Trailer from Media Design School on Vimeo.

Gina Dellabarca is the Festival Director for Show Me Shorts Film Festival Trust, which she co-founded in 2006. Her background includes co-owning a cinema, marketing and publicity for films, Stardome Observatory and Auckland Zoo. Gina is an original member of the Wet Hot Beauties water ballet troupe, and a self-proclaimed “cheerleader” for New Zealand film.



Previous Article

Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.