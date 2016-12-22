MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Pasifika Education Centre Board appointments

Pacific Peoples Minister Alfred Ngaro has announced a number of appointments and reappointments to the Pasifika Education Centre Trust Board (PEC).

PEC is a long standing Pacific community education provider based in Auckland. The Trustees appointed are Mele Wendt (Chair), Sefita Hao’uli, Janitta Pilisi, Professor Tania Ka’ai, Everdina Fuli and Annette Karepa.

“I am pleased that the Pasifika Education Centre has entered into an agreement with Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) to strengthen the delivery of Pacific languages education in New Zealand,” says Mr Ngaro.

Earlier this year, MIT opened the Pasifika Community Centre at their campus in Manukau. MIT’s commitment to strengthening Pasifika communities closely aligns with PEC’s role to preserve, maintain and promote Pacific languages in New Zealand.

Funding from the Ministry of Education has been confirmed for 2017 to support PEC’s transition and relocation to MIT’s Pasifika Community Centre.

PEC’s community language programmes will form part of the wider suite of language courses being provided at MIT, which will be supported by the Tertiary Education Commission’s investment in MIT.

Background information on the Board and its members

The Pasifika Education Centre is a charitable trust and private training establishment, whose role is to preserve, maintain and promote the use of Pacific languages in New Zealand. It is administered by a Board of Trustees.

Mele Wendt (Chair) has been a trustee since January 2014 and brings governance and leadership skills. She is the Founding Director of Scholarship Services Aotearoa Lts and provides consulting services through her own agency ‘Mele Wendt Consulting’ in the areas of leadership, governance, Pacific development, and diversity strategies.

Sefita Hao’uli has over 25 years’ experience establishing and managing multi-ethnic and multi-lingual broadcasting and media organisations. He has also been actively involved in various community agencies and is aware of issues impacting on Pasifika communities.

Jannitta Pilisi provides consultancy services in a variety of areas and is a member of Pacific Poppies, an association encouraging excellence in entrepreneurship and careers.

Annette Karepa is Director of Le Anuanua Consultancy Lts, which specialises in educational services and organisational strengthening, and has experience in governance and all levels of education.

Everdina Fuli is Business Manager at Te Whare Kura, a research institute at University of Auckland focusing on multi-disciplinary research on Māori and Pacific communities.

Professor Tania Ka’ai is Director of Te Ipukarea – the National Māori Language Institute at Auckland University of Technology, working with Pacific communities on language revitalisation strategies through digital technologies.

