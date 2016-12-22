MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: One deceased after crash in Hurunui District

One male has died and a female has serious injuries after a car rolled off State Highway 7 in the Hurunui District this morning.

It happened around 5am on Karaka Road, about 1km south of Mt Alexander.

The single vehicle appears to have left the road at speed, gone through a fence and rolled into a paddock.

The female has been flown to Christchurch Hospital.

Police would like to thank those who stopped at the scene to offer assistance.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and the road remains open.

