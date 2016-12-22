MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health – Release/Statement

Headline: New cancer registrations 2014

Summary

Key findings

There were 23,023 new cancer registrations in 2014.

The age-standardised rate was 338.7 registrations per 100,000 population.

From 2005 to 2014, the registration rate decreased slightly from 341.5 to 338.7 per 100,000 population.

About the tables

These interactive tables provide the latest cancer registration data for New Zealand. When you choose cancers of interest from a list, the data and graphs automatically update based on your choice:

The ten most common cancer registrations for 2014 by ethnic group and sex. Data is also included for years

2005–2013 to enable trend analysis.

2005–2013 to enable trend analysis. Numbers and rates of new cancer registration for groups of cancer, by sex for 2014.

Numbers of new cancer registrations for individual cancers for 2014, by sex, ethnic group, life-stage age group, deprivation quintile, district health board region and regional cancer network.

These tables form part of the Cancer: New registrations and deaths series. The full publication, based on this data, is expected to be released in 2017.

You can download these data tables from the Downloads section of this page.

Please note: The “New cancer registrations 2014” file was created in Microsoft Excel 2013 and may not be fully compatible with previous versions of Excel. We apologise for this inconvenience.

