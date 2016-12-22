MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: National cardiac register shows good results

Jonathan Coleman | Health

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says the first report from the national cardiac register shows good results, comparable with international standards.

“The national cardiac registry was developed to help further improve standards and maintain best practice across the country,” says Dr Coleman.

“The first year of data for 2015 shows better than internationally accepted results for the two most common cardiac procedures performed in New Zealand’s five cardiac units.



