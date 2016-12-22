Man wanted in Bay of Plenty arrested in Whakatane – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Man wanted in Bay of Plenty arrested in Whakatane

Man wanted in Bay of Plenty arrested in Whakatane

Bay of Plenty Police have this morning located Mark Tane Morgan in Whakatane.

Morgan had warrants to arrest on methamphetamine-related charges.

Police want to thank members of the public for information which helped lead to his arrest.

He is expected to appear in court today.

