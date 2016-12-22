MIL OSI –

Internet speed survey supports bid for better broadband

How fast is your internet speed? That is the question the Far North District Council is asking households in a survey to identify where better broadband infrastructure is needed in the district.

Crown Fibre Holdings has invited internet service providers to submit proposals for the delivery of high-speed broadband and mobile services under the Government’s Rural Broadband Initiative Extension (RBI2) and Mobile Black Spot Fund. Target coverage areas are rural districts with access to terrestrial broadband services slower than 20Mbps. The Mobile Black Spot Fund is intended to cover areas, including state highways and tourist destinations, where there is no mobile service.

General Manager – Strategic Planning and Policy Kathryn Ross says the survey is necessary because current information about internet speeds and coverage areas is inaccurate or incomplete. The Council also needs this information, because the Government is asking councils to fund infrastructure that is not funded by RBI2. “We are developing a digital infrastructure and solutions report that will tell us where the fibre is, what its capacity is, where our mobile black spots are and what needs to happen to get 100 per cent connectivity in our District.”

Palmerston North City Council is sharing a geo location app that will allow the Far North District Council to create a broadband speed ‘heat map’ of the district, which identifies where internet speeds are up to 5Mbps and between 5Mbps and 20Mbps. “We need this information because speed matters. Faster internet improves browsing, streaming and the ability for your home to support more than one device, making the best use of this tool.”

The survey asks people to identify on a map where they live, the type of internet service they receive, as well as the cost of receiving this service. “If you’re paying 5 per cent or more of your household income for basic broadband, that’s considered unaffordable by the United Nation’s Telecommunication Union.”

Ms Ross encourages people to take part in the survey before it closes on 20 January 2017,



so the Council can provide Crown Fibre Holdings with independent information about internet services in the district. “Extending internet access can help change economies and societies. The knowledge economy is the future and the internet is our door into this economy.”

