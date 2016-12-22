MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health – Release/Statement

Headline: Integrated Maternity and Child Health Services Outcomes Evaluation Report

The Ministry commissioned Malatest International Consulting and Advisory Services Limited to evaluate maternal and child health services integration demonstration pilots run in three District Health Boards (DHBs) across a two year period (2014-2016).

The purpose of the pilots and the evaluation was to develop a body of knowledge on how to create a seamless system of care to improve the consumer experience, access, and health outcomes with regard to maternal and child health services.

These findings will be valuable as we work towards the improvements in maternity and child health services through actions proposed by the Health Strategy’s Roadmap of Action. They will also have broader utility across the social sector, as we work with agencies to implement a number of cross-agency approaches including the Investing in Children programme of work.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.