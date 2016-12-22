MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Immunisation Handbook 2014 (3rd edn)

Read the handbook

To read the Immunisation Handbook you can:

Refer to the Pharmaceutical Schedule (on the Pharmac website) for the number of funded doses, eligibility criteria and any subsequent changes to the funding decisions.

Changes to the 3rd edition

Most of the changes relate to the new HPV funding and the change from HPV4 vaccine to HPV9 vaccine (Gardasil 9). There are also key changes in the Measles and Tuberculosis chapters and to Appendix 4.

