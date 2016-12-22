MIL OSI –

NIWA – National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research

Headline: Holiday weekend weather

With Christmas on the doorstep it’s time to look ahead to what Mother Nature has in store for the holiday period (including a sneak peek all the way to New Year’s Day).

Luckily it appears the weather will mostly cooperate with any travelling or outdoor plans you have from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day. High pressure over the Tasman Sea will slowly glide toward New Zealand during the holiday weekend, producing mostly dry conditions. However, a few showers will be possible for the western and northern North Island and the central South Island on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The North Island will have cool temperatures on Christmas Eve before they gradually rebound closer to average by Boxing Day. Meanwhile, temperatures in the South Island will generally be seasonable to warm throughout the holiday weekend.

Auckland

Christmas Eve: A couple morning showers possible, then periods of afternoon sun. Breezy. Max near 20°C.

Christmas Day: Cloud and sun with a few scattered showers (especially west). Max near 20°C.

Boxing Day: Cloud and sun with a brief morning shower possible. Max near 20°C.

Hamilton

Christmas Eve: A couple morning showers possible, then periods of afternoon sun. Breezy. Max near 21°C.

Christmas Day: Cloud and sun with isolated showers possible. Max near 21°C.

Boxing Day: A mix of cloud and sun. Max near 21°C.

Tauranga

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny and breezy. Max near 23°C.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Max near 24°C.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny. Max near 24°C.

Wellington

Christmas Eve: Cloud and sun with a morning shower possible. Breezy. Max near 18°C.

Christmas Day: A mix of cloud and sun. Max near 19°C.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny, then increasing afternoon cloud. Max near 19°C.

Christchurch

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. Max near 20°C.

Christmas Day: A mix of cloud and sun. Max near 19°C.

Boxing Day: Becoming mostly cloudy. Max near 22°C.

Dunedin

Christmas Eve: Cloud and sun. Max near 19°C.

Christmas Day: Cloud and sun. Max near 18°C.

Boxing Day: Mostly cloudy. Max near 18°C.

Bay of Islands

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. Max near 21°C.

Christmas Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Max near 22°C.

Boxing Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Max near 21°C.

Coromandel

Christmas Eve: Chance of a brief morning shower, otherwise mostly sunny and breezy. Max near 21°C.

Christmas Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Max near 22°C.

Boxing Day: A mix of sun and cloud. Max near 22°C.

Taupo

Christmas Eve: A couple morning showers possible, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Max near 20°C.

Christmas Day: Cloud and sun with an odd afternoon shower possible. Max near 21°C.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny. Max near 22°C.

Hawke’s Bay

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Max near 22°C.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Max near 23°C.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny. Max near 24°C.

Nelson

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. Max near 20°C.

Christmas Day: Cloud and sun. Max near 21°C.

Boxing Day: Mostly sunny, then increasing afternoon cloud. Max near 21°C.

Queenstown/Wanaka

Christmas Eve: Cloud and sun with increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Max near 21°C.

Christmas Day: Cloud and sun with increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Max near 22°C.

Boxing Day: Becoming mostly cloudy. Max near 24°C.

December 27th through to New Year’s Day (North Island): Dry weather is likely on Tuesday (December 27), before a front brings showers on Wednesday. Temperatures may be cooler than average late next week, although mostly dry weather is expected. High pressure will try to bring warmer temperatures and dry weather for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

December 27th through to New Year’s Day (South Island): Tuesday (December 27) will be wet in the western and southern South Island as a front arrives, bringing heavy rain but also warm temperatures to Canterbury. A few showers may remain in eastern and northern areas on Wednesday with temperatures dropping below average through to Thursday. High pressure will bring drier weather for the end of the week, although the West Coast may see a few showers on New Year’s Day. Temperatures may once again climb above average on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for much of the South Island.

