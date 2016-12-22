MIL OSI – Source: ACT Party – Release/Statement

Headline: Highlights from the House – 22/12/2016

Welcome to this year’s last set of Highlights from the House.

The big issue this sitting period has been the change of Prime Minister. David Seymour spoke on the Prime Minister’s resignation, firstly paying tribute, but also highlighting long term problems of housing supply and superannuation costs that have not been addressed over the last eight years.

In his role as MP for Epsom, David questioned the Minister of Police on the status of the Epsom community police station.

He also spoke against Nanaia Mahuta’s attempt to subject sponsors of Partnership Schools to Official Information Act requests, another example of a failed Labour Party attack on eight small schools.

And he gave thanks to everyone that’s supported him in his roles as ACT Leader, MP for Epsom, and Under-Secretary.

Have a fantastic Christmas.

