MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement

Headline: Harmonised System 2017

Introduction

The New Zealand Harmonised System Classification 2017 (NZHSC) is based on the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System (HS), see HS Nomenclature 2017 edition.

The 2017 version of the NZHSC takes effect on 1 January 2017 and replaces the previous version, Harmonised System 2012.

The HS is used by New Zealand and more than 190 other countries as a basis for their customs tariffs and for the collection of international trade statistics. The WCO is responsible for the HS and revises the system at regular intervals to ensure that it reflects changes in technology and patterns of international trade. Attention is also given to social and environmental concerns.

The latest version of the HS is known as HS 2017. This is the fifth major revision of the HS since the system was adopted by the WCO Council in 1983 and implemented in 1988. Previous revisions were in 1996, 2002, 2007, and 2012.

An up-to-date trade commodity classification is essential for maintaining the relevance, accuracy, and international comparability of New Zealand trade statistics. HS 2017 and resulting changes to the NZHSC will make this possible.

Structure

The international HS follows a hierarchical structure, comprising 21 sections, 98 chapters (2 digit), 1229 headings (4 digit), and 5,394 sub-headings (6 digit). This structure is further broken down into approximately 15,300 statistical keys (10 digit) for New Zealand’s purposes.

NZHSC 2017 resources

The following resources are available from Statistics NZ:

New Zealand Harmonised System classification 2017 (links to Ariā)

New Zealand Harmonised System classification 2017 (Excel, 1 worksheet, 981kb)

New Zealand Harmonised System concordance V2012.8 to V2017.1 (Excel, 1 worksheet, 1,614kb)

HS 2017 can also be downloaded from Ariā in other formats.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.