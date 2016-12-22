Fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland

Three people have died following a house fire in Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Plantation Avenue, Flatbush just before 3.30am.

Three other people are in Middlemore Hospital.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

There will be no update until later this morning.

