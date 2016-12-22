MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Fatal house fire in Flatbush, Auckland
Thursday, 22 December 2016 – 6:21am
Three people have died following a house fire in Auckland overnight.
Emergency services were called to Plantation Avenue, Flatbush just before 3.30am.
Three other people are in Middlemore Hospital.
The cause of the fire will be investigated.
There will be no update until later this morning.
ENDS
Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.