Canterbury Police disappointed in controlled purchase operations results – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Police are very disappointed with the results of several controlled purchase operations conducted this month in Canterbury.



Of the 15 premises checked in the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts, there were four failures where licensees sold alcohol to minors. This represents close to a 25% failure rate.



Christchurch City did better, with one failure out of 25 premises that were checked.



“A successful operation is no failures at all. This is a test that is not designed to be failed,” says Senior Sergeant Gordon Spite of the Alcohol Harm Reduction Unit.



“All we expect is that licensees do what they say they will do and ask those who appear to be under 25 to provide proof that they are 18 years or over.”



