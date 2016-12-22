MIL OSI – Source: Waikato District Health Board – Release/Statement

Headline: Block built ambulances more than a fun toy for kids in hospital

Photo (l to r): Waikato Hospital play specialists Lisa Pearson and Meenu Wadhwa with St John staff Lisa Marshall and Jeanette Horan, Brendan Foreman (ASB), Adrian Gavin (St John), and Coralie Smith (ASB).

More than 200 block set toy ambulances will be used by Waikato Hospital play specialists to help kids in hospital come to terms with their experiences.

ASB and St John have combined again this year to raise money for a new ambulance through sales of their popular block set toy ambulance.

In the spirit of Christmas they have donated 250 of the toys to Waikato Hospital’s children’s wards and play specialists, and the initial gift of 50 boxes happened today.

Play specialists Meenu Wadhwa and Lisa Pearson welcomed the St John and ASB staff who delivered the boxes of toys in Santa bags to the Waikato Hospital playroom.

Pearson said toys are not just fun for children to play with, they are also a great way to help children to talk about their experiences and understand past events or future medical procedures.

“Often an ambulance is associated with something frightening that happened or they may not even recall their journey to hospital, so a toy like this can help them come to terms with what has happened.”

ASB head of community, sponsorship and events Mark Graham said “We’ve had a really positive response to the ASB St John toy ambulance campaign again this year, and we’re thrilled to see more than 200 toy ambulances gifted to a good cause at Waikato Hospital today.”

The toy ambulances are compatible with all major block set brands such as Lego.

