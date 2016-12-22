MIL OSI – Source: AA – Release/Statement

Headline: Avoid becoming a road crash statistic these holidays

The AA says you can reduce your chances of becoming a road crash statistic this holiday season with some simple steps to prepare yourself and your car for the drive.

Sadly 12 people died on New Zealand roads during the holiday period last year and 71 more were seriously injured.

“Don’t ruin your year with a crash,” says AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen.

“People get frazzled in the hotter weather and with extra congestion on the roads.

“Their attention can be distracted with the pressures of getting ready for the holiday, tying up loose ends at work, or simply relaxing.

“We all know there are risks when we cut corners. Follow the safety basics and reduce your chance of being in a crash.”

1. Driver ‘safety check’

Drive to the conditions

Stick to a safe speed and following distance

Always wear your seatbelt

Keep your focus on driving – cellphones and other distractions should be dealt with on a break

Don’t drive if you’re tired or affected by alcohol, illegal or prescription drugs

2. Vehicle ‘safety check’

Before starting your holiday drive:

Top up water, oil and windscreen washer fluid

Check your tyres have a minimum 1.5cm tread and the right tyre pressure

Clean windscreens

Clean exterior lights and check they’re working

Or book your car in for a professional check:

AA Safety Check is free for Members (two per year) or $19 for Non-Members at 45 locations around New Zealand.

“Most crashes are the result of losing control, travelling too fast for the conditions, alcohol and inattention,” says Dylan.

“You might not be the person who makes the mistake, but if everyone in your car is wearing their seatbelt and your driver is alert and keeping a safe following distance, it can make a big difference to what happens in a dangerous situation.

“Focus on what’s important, which is your driving and getting to your destination safely so you can enjoy a tip-top holiday,” says Dylan.

