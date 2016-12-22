MIL OSI –

Headline: Auckland overnight motorway closures – 25 December 2016 – 14 January 2017

The NZ Transport Agency advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am, unless otherwise stated. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 13 January 2017. Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (SH1 & SH16)

(SH1) Northbound lanes between Nelson Street off ramp and Fanshawe Street on ramp, 11 January (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

(SH1) Wellington Street northbound on ramp, 11 January

(SH16 Port) Westbound link to (SH16) westbound, 11 January

(SH16 Port) Westbound link to (SH1) northbound, 11 January

(SH16) Wellesley Street westbound on ramp, 11 January

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Redoubt Road southbound on ramp, 29 December & 1 – 4 & 9 January

Southbound lanes between Manukau off ramp and Takanini on ramp, 29 December & 1 – 4 & 9 January (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Takanini southbound on ramp, 10 – 12 January

Southbound lanes between Takanini off ramp and Papakura on ramp, 10 – 12 January (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Papakura northbound on ramp, 11 – 12 January

Northbound lanes between Papakura off ramp and Takanini on ramp, 11 – 12 January (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

Te Atatu Road eastbound on ramp, 10 January

Eastbound lanes between Patiki Road off ramp and Western Springs on ramp, 9 – 12 January

Rosebank Road eastbound on ramp, 9 – 12 January

Great North Road westbound on ramp, 9 – 12 January

Great North Road eastbound on ramp, 9 – 12 January

SH16 eastbound to SH1 northbound link, 11 January

Westbound lanes between St Lukes Road off ramp and Patiki Road on ramp, 9 – 12 January (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

St Lukes Road westbound on ramp, 9 – 12 January

St Lukes Road westbound off ramp, 10 – 12 January (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.) (subject to other closures in the area, please check before travelling)

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Lambie Drive southbound on ramp, 29 December & 1 – 4 & 9 January

Southbound lanes between Lambie Drive and SH1, 29 December & 1 – 4 & 9 January (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Please follow the signposted detours. The Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

