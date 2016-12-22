MIL OSI – Source: National Council of Women of New Zealand – Release/Statement

Headline: Applications are invited for 2 board members for the period to September 2017.

Do you have a real interest in New Zealand achieving gender equality? That’s our vision. If you do, consider becoming a Board Member of one of New Zealand’s iconic organisations, founded by Kate Sheppard. For the last 120 years The National Council of Women of New Zealand (NCWNZ) has promoted and advocated for gender equality especially for women and girls.

NCWNZ has a long and proud history of achieving real and impacting social and economic change. We are re- positioning ourselves with a new vision and strategy supported by organisational change.

We have two vacancies on our board and are seeking skilled, enthusiastic and committed board members who identify with our vision and have governance experience. Additionally, these board members will have proven experience in developing and executing digital strategies and/or successfully growing an organisation. While these are governance roles at this stage in our development a more hands on involvement may be required to support our small (3.5FTE) Wellington based national office.

Our 7 member pro bono board meets at least five times per year (face-to-face in Wellington or online) averaging around 1-2 days per month, more if there is a face to face board meeting or if involved in sub committees.

We are in the midst of an ambitious change programme intended to harness the growing interest in gender equality within New Zealand using digital technology. We want to grow the movement and need to be innovative and entrepreneurial.

In September 2017 a new board will be elected at our annual conference and this will signal the conclusion of the term for co opted board members, although they may seek nomination for the new board.

For more information please contact our Chief Executive Lynn McKenzie, at Lynn.Mckenzie@ncwnz.org.nz or 0274 756 057

