MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: What is going on in Pacific media network?

Labour calls on the new Minister of Pacific Peoples to investigate what is happening in the Pacific Media Network Radio Stations NiuFM and 531Pi, and explain to the public why the CEO Mr Henry Jenkins has suddenly resigned, so close to Christmas, says Pacific Island Affairs spokesperson Su’a William Sio.

“While Mr Ngaro may not have had any direct involvement with the Pacific Media Network who runs Radio 531pi and the national NiuFM stations, the National government has presided over the mess the organisation is currently in.

“The new Minister of Pacific Peoples should also explain publicly why the Pacific Media Network Editor Ms Susana Leiataua has resigned or has been made redundant, and are there to be further staff cuts to come.

“These sudden resignations or staff cuts are not a good sign and reflects badly on the stewardship of these important community assets that are valuable to the promotion of Pacific languages and cultures in New Zealand which are paid for by taxpayers.

“The new Minister has a moral duty to the New Zealand taxpayers and to the Pacific community to explain whether this is happening because of funding cuts by his Government, or is it mismanagement, financial fraud, or lack of care by his ministry, or is it all the above?

“Until he explains what is happening Labour will hold him and his Government responsible,” says Su’a William Sio.

