Update – Operation Archer Wellington Homicide Investigation – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Update – Operation Archer Wellington Homicide Investigation

Headline: Update – Operation Archer Wellington Homicide Investigation

Wellington Police are continuing their homicide investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Lois Tolley at her Ward Street home in Upper Hutt around midnight on Friday 9 December 2016.

Investigation lead, Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett said Police attended the funeral of Lois on Saturday with her family. There were hundreds of mourners there in support, who are horrified at this killing.

“The stress and sadness of this young woman being confronted and killed by these men in her own home is a horrific experience for any family to endure. Lois was a loved and cherished member of a large family who are battling to come to terms with Lois’ death.”

“Lois was stabbed and shot at point blank range in what appears to be an execution-type killing. Police are still seeking the four men who confronted Lois at her home in Ward Street. We are putting together the pieces of the incident and are confident we will find Lois’ killers.”

“A large number of the Upper Hutt community have contacted Police providing witness accounts of what took place on the night. We continue to seize forensic material that will allow Police to identify those persons who have had recent contact with Lois.”

“We believe the information and evidence we have gathered will identify Lois’ killers who will be held to account for the death of a young woman.”

“We are determined to identify Lois’ killers and each day we make progress in identifying those responsible for this crime. The door is still open for any of those four men who visited Lois on the night to come forward and provide an account of what happened.”

We thank the wider Upper Hutt community for the information they have provided and are continuing to provide in helping Police to help identify those responsible for killing Lois.

“If you have any information that would help Police we encourage you to contact the Operation Archer team based at Upper Hutt Police Station or by ringing (04) 381 2000 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

