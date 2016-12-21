UPDATE on investigation into unexplained death of four-month-old baby – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: UPDATE on investigation into unexplained death of four-month-old baby

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Colin Higson:

Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a four-month-old baby girl in Counties Manukau.

The mother and baby had been sleeping in a van together yesterday afternoon as their house, which is near Waiuku, was undergoing renovations.

A post-mortem was carried out this morning however the results of this were inconclusive as to the cause of death.

One of the factors police are looking into is whether the temperature inside the vehicle could have been a contributing factor in the baby’s death. However, this has not been confirmed and further investigations need to be made.

Understandably, this is a very stressful time for the baby’s family and her death is an absolute tragedy for them. They have asked that they be allowed to grieve privately and do not wish to be contacted by media.

Although this matter is still an on-going investigation, it is a timely reminder to all of our community of the dangers of leaving children in vehicles during the warmer months.

Police encourage people to take action if they see a baby or child left unattended in a vehicle on a hot day and call police immediately.

