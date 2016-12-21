MIL OSI –
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Two arrests in Westport following execution of search warrants
Wednesday, 21 December 2016 – 4:34pm
Two men have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Westport this morning.
The two men, one aged 25 and the other 27, were arrested in relation to methamphetamine and cannabis related offending. A third person resident at the address where the search warrant was executed was not charged.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.