MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Two arrests in Westport following execution of search warrants – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Two arrests in Westport following execution of search warrants

Two men have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Westport this morning.

The two men, one aged 25 and the other 27, were arrested in relation to methamphetamine and cannabis related offending. A third person resident at the address where the search warrant was executed was not charged.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre