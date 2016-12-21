MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Taihape Road down to one lane after crash near Hastings – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Taihape Road down to one lane after crash near Hastings

Police were called to a vehicle crash on the Taihape Road, north-west of Hastings this morning at about 11.30am

A loaded logging truck and a tractor have collided and the tractor driver is now is in a serious condition in hospital. The truck driver is uninjured.

Taihape Road, just west of Fernhill is down to one lane of traffic and at about 4pm today there could be further delays due to the logs being cleared off the road.

Traffic flow will be monitored and traffic will be let through as and when the traffic builds.

We suggest drivers take an alternate route if possible or delay their trip if they can while the road is being cleared.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre